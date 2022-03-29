Gulden Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $9,828.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gulden has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00273267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001468 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,472,511 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

