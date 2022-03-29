Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.50

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 13752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £41.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.82.

About Gusbourne (LON:GUS)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

