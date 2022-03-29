Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.50

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 13752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.94).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £41.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.82.
About Gusbourne (LON:GUS)
