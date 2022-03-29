Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

