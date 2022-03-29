Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,248 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.