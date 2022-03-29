Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 221 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 135.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter.

MODV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of MODV opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

