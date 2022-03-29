Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 53 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $480.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.74 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.