Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 688 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,580,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,140,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

