Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 753 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 198,117 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,386,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,586,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 62,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.