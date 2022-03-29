Handy Hits One Day Volume of $95,121.00 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Handy has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $95,121.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.61 or 0.07228109 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.43 or 1.00096869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055753 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.