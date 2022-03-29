Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in March

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

Shares of HVRRY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,220. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

