HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO Sells $724,000.00 in Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $725.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.