HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,600.30

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,600.30 ($34.06) and traded as low as GBX 2,525 ($33.08). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,580 ($33.80), with a volume of 88,382 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,600.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,603.40. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile (LON:HVPE)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

