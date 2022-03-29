HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,600.30

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,600.30 ($34.06) and traded as low as GBX 2,525 ($33.08). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,580 ($33.80), with a volume of 88,382 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,600.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,603.40. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile (LON:HVPE)
