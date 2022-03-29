Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,250 ($16.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($20.04) to GBX 1,250 ($16.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.23) to GBX 1,205 ($15.78) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.10) to GBX 1,765 ($23.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($19.43).

HL opened at GBX 1,035.50 ($13.56) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,191.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 961.15 ($12.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,778 ($23.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 12.26 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.29) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,555.65).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

