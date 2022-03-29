Harmony (ONE) Trading 15.1% Higher This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $177.04 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.00239934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00108770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,401,141,186 coins and its circulating supply is 11,840,626,186 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

