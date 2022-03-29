Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $24.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.68. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 42.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hayward by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hayward by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Hayward by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

