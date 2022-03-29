HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$4.25 target price on the stock.
Shares of WRN stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.42 million and a P/E ratio of -105.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.35.
About Western Copper and Gold
