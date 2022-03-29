HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of WRN stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.42 million and a P/E ratio of -105.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.35.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

