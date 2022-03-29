HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Update

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $68.18.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,077,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 465,977 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 227,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.