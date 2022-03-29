HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.25.

HealthEquity stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

