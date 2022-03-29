Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,912 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $54,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. 175,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,563. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

