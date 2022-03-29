HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Short Interest Update

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of HEWA traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. HealthWarehouse.com has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
About HealthWarehouse.com
