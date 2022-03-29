HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:HEI traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.46. 5,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.60. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $122.03 and a fifty-two week high of $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

