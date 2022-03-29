Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) PT Raised to €97.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

HEINY opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

