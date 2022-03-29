Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,605 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 98.1% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.85.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.84. 48,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $377.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

