Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Up 8%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) shares rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $48.15. Approximately 1,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 604,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

