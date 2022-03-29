Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Short Interest Down 37.4% in March

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Highland Transcend Partners I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 10,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTPA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

