HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. HighPeak Energy reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HPK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,236. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.