Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Hippo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96. Hippo has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rit Capital Partners Plc purchased a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth about $21,252,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hippo (HIPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.