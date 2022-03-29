Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.43.

Get Honest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. Honest has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $446.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.65.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honest will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,841,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.