Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HKXCY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $69.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.4853 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

