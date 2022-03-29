Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -636.45 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,090,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,528,000 after buying an additional 841,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,336,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,192,000 after acquiring an additional 359,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 236,124 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 147,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,203,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after purchasing an additional 107,574 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

