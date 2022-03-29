Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of TWNK opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $22.72.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.