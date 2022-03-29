Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $24.09.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.