Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

