Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in CommScope by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

