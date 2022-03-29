Howland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,932,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,553,000 after buying an additional 76,379 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

NYSE:PM opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.