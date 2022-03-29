Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

HTHT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.62.

HTHT opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

