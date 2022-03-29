Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.63% from the stock’s previous close.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

