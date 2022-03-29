HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $9,228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,175. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

