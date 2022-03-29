HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $9,228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.
About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.