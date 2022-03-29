Hydra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $536,722.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $8.86 or 0.00018643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $76.28 million and $536,722.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.35 or 0.07159223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.34 or 0.99664072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00056473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,139,418 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

