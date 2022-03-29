Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Up 7.9%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.75. 4,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 672,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.