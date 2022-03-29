Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.14

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.14 and traded as low as $51.18. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 590,830 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 423,605 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

