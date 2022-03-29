ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

ICUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.57. 300,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,076. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $52,026,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,911,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $20,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

