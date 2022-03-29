Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $15.98 on Friday. Identiv has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,598.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 24,606 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $368,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter worth about $13,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Identiv by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

