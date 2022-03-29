IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 183,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,004. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $787.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

Several research firms recently commented on IGMS. Wedbush dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 768.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

