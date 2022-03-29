IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

IGIFF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of IGIFF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

About IGM Financial (Get Rating)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

