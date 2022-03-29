IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in March

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 453,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

IGM Financial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

