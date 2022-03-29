Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Francis Jose Sells 3,915 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) CEO Francis Jose sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $20,592.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Francis Jose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immersion alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Francis Jose sold 1,470 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $7,791.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Francis Jose sold 2,138 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $11,331.40.

IMMR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 278,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,498. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immersion by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Immersion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.