ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 10.8%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 222,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,742,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

IMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

