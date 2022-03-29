Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of INCZY opened at $2.81 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.
About Incitec Pivot (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incitec Pivot (INCZY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.