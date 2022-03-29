Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of INCZY opened at $2.81 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

About Incitec Pivot (Get Rating)

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

