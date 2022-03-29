Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 470 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

